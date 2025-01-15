"I love that club": Crowley's Notts County tribute after making MK Dons move

Meadow Lane | Getty Images

MK Dons signing Dan Crowley paid tribute to former club Notts County after he completed his move to Stadium MK.

The 27-year-old spent 18 months at Meadow Lane, and departs for MK1 with 20 goals in 69 appearances for the Magpies as he established himself as a key man in the side.

While he swaps his League Two black and white shirt for an all-white one, Crowley admitted some County fans may not understand or appreciate his desire to make the switch to Milton Keynes, who currently sit six points and five points below in the standings.

But he said he will always be grateful for the time he spent in Nottingham.

“Notts will always have a big place in my heart, I love that club,” he said. “There are great people there, it has an amazing fanbase.

“I think a few fans will be confused why I've come here. I've got my children to take care of, to look after, and sometimes the timing is not always perfect, but you have to take these opportunities when they come and I couldn't turn this down.

“I hope they understand, but I'm an MK Dons player now and my full focus is on getting us promoted now.”