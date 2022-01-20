‘I loved my time at MK Dons’ says O’Riley after securing Celtic move
Matt O’Riley took to social media to thank MK Dons
Matt O’Riley celebrates his goal against AFC Wimbledon in what turned out to be his penultimate game for MK Dons
MK Dons will always remain in Matt O’Riley’s good graces, he said, after signing for Celtic on Thursday.
The 21-year-old spent a year at Stadium MK after leaving Fulham in 2020, making more than 50 appearances for the club and scoring nine goals.
After signing for Scottish giants Celtic, O’Riley thanked his former club.
“I’d also like to thank @mkdons for the last year,” he wrote. “I’ve absolutely loved my time at the club and will look back on my time there with great pride. Hope you can really push for promotion this season & wish the club nothing but the best. Will always hold a place in my heart.”