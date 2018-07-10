"I'm not a goal-scorer," admits Dons forward Robbie Simpson

Robbie Simpson admitted he is not the type of forward to bang in the goals this season but hopes he can help others do it for fun at MK Dons.

The 33-year-old has not been renowned as an out-and-out goal-scorer during his career, netting 45 goals during his 14-year career. Arriving on Monday, another recruit from Paul Tisdale's former club Exeter City, Simpson was handed a 15-minute cameo away at St Neots Town, and helped out as Dons scored twice late on in their 5-1 win.

"If you look at the stats, I'm not a goal-scorer but I like to think I can make others around me play better and bring others into the game, I'll be looking to do that," Simpson said afterwards. "I'm a hard-working, experienced forward, I like to play in a few different positions.

"I think in the 15 minutes I got tonight, we scored two goals and I got others into play. You can already see the talent in the young players that are here and I hope my experience can really help them to blossom.

"Even in the dressing room, you can see some of them need guidance, and they've had knocks in the last few years but they're all really talented. We've got a really good chance this season, so it's about getting confidence and belief back at this club."

Simpson spent two years working under Tisdale at St James Park, but said he was in constant contact with the manager and his assistant Matt Oakley through the summer, training on his own ahead of his transfer. And when it was confirmed on Monday, he made his first appearance in a Dons shirt just hours later.

"It's a lot harder doing the fitness work on your own," he continues. "I've still got some catching up to do. You've only got your own motivation to push you rather than the other lads.

"First and foremost it's about fitness, and match fitness. You can do all the running in training, but you can tell from a game just how far away you are. And to get a touch of the ball again, obviously there are a few new players so you have to learn how each of them plays and gelling together.

"I've been in constant contact with Tis and Oaks, they've been advising me on what to do, but it was great to get some work in this morning and even better to be out on the pitch playing games.

"I trained this morning, and I know a few of the lads previously. I knew George Williams - we were both at Loughborough but at different times, and I know Lewie from playing against him over the years, but the lads have been really welcoming so it has been easy to fit right in."

After suffering the same League 2 Play-off Final heartbreak as his manager, the backroom staff, defender Jordan Moore-Taylor and fellow Monday signing Ryan Harley in the last two seasons, Simpson believes Dons have the chance of making the vital step towards promotion that the Grecians failed to do on both occasions.

He said: "I think so. We showed tonight we can be very, very good but there are things to work on. it won't be a case of throw everyone out there and watch us be world beaters, it's a process. But the sooner we can click the better.

"It's a hige club, it has had a few disappointing years but it shouldn't be a League 2 side. You just look at hte ground and it's Championship, minimum. I know Tis really well from Exeter, he's the type of manager I like to work for and I think this is a good project and there are good times ahead for the club."