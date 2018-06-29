"I'm not just going to wipe everything clean," says Tisdale after meeting his new players

Meeting the MK Dons players has been a slow process for manager Paul Tisdale.

Taking over at the start of June, the players only returned to the club this week for initial testing before taking to the pitch with the new manager on Friday.

MK Dons in pre-season training

After the club was relegated from League 1 last season, Tisdale said there will be an air of disappointment amongst the players but admitted he would have to ignore some of the things he will find out about his players to form his own opinions first.

He said: "I'm not just going to wipe everything clean, I need to know the context of last season, but we just need to get through pre-season and things will settle.

"I'm assuming it hasn't been the happiest of places in the last couple of seasons, and hopefully that's just a transitory period of time, so we've got to get busy and engaged.

"I have to be cautious not to listen to all the information I'm given. There's certain information I need which will help me shortcut some things, but generally, I need to get the balance between what people are telling me and what I can see for myself.

"There is so much here to work with at the club, including the players, and I don't know how it will manifest itself on the opening day of the season.

"But we have four or five weeks to sort that. We have to be fit and ready for that first game, and this is only our first day on the grass so we have to be patient. I want to get to know them first.

"I don't think it will have to be a formal sit down meeting, but I'm not against that either. I've been here two fays, and I've spoken to pretty much everyone, be that on the bus or at lunch or just in the corridor. That's probably the easiest way to introduce myself and for them to know I'm OK and I'm not going to bite their heads off!"