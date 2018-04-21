I'm not out of my depth - Micciche

Dan Micciche insisted he is still the right man for the job despite seeing MK Dons capitulate to a 4-0 defeat away at Southend, almost certainly relegating them to League 2.

Theo Robinson scored twice in the first half at Roots Hall, before completing his hat-trick after Scott McLaughlin's second half header completed the rout.

Micciche has won just three games in his 16 in charge of MK Dons, and with the club now six points from safety with three games remaining, Dons will need snookers to avoid the drop.

But despite the desperate situation facing the club now, Micciche insists he's the right man for the job.

"I don't think I'm out of my depth - I was nominated for manager of the month two weeks ago," he said. "It's up and down, highs and lows. Any manager anywhere will go through difficult times. I think I know what it takes to turn this around, whether it's this season or next. But I can only focus on the short term because of the situation we're in.

"I'm trying to do the best I can. If it came to the worst and we don't survive, it won't be because of today - this is because of 43 games. In my time, we've dropped 10 points at home. We deserved to win some of those games and if we picked up those points, we wouldn't be where we are.

"Until it's mathematically impossible, anything is possible. We've seen teams turn it around, so the players need to show that commitment. We'll be here tomorrow morning preparing for Bradford. We have to have a thick skin."

Asked whether he will be in charge for the Bradford game on Tuesday, he added: "I hope so, until I'm told otherwise. Two weeks ago, I was nominated for manager of the month, whether I deserved that or not. But there's only so much I can do. I have to take some responsibility for the results as the manager, but it's about everyone - the staff and the players. I wasn't taking all the plaudits after Gillingham, I was keeping everyone's feet on the ground. I'll keep giving it my all.