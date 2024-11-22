Scott Lindsey | Jane Russell

Scott Lindsey spoke ahead of MK Dons’ away trip to Fleetwood Town this Saturday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking a spot in the automatic promotion places, albeit in the middle of November, is on Scott Lindsey’s agenda.

MK Dons have climbed to fifth spot in League Two after winning five league games in a row, and are just a point outside the top three with 30 games and 90 points still to go. A sixth league win in a row, something the club has not achieved since 2015, could see them break into the top three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Psychologically, Lindsey said he wants his side to be sitting pretty atop the table and winning every week but knows that is wishful thinking. But given where the side were when he took over - labouring in 19th - Dons’ head coach feels his side are looking in good shape to mount a serious promotion challenge.

He said: “I want to be top of the league every week, if I could, every week of the season!

“When we came in, we were behind the eight ball and had to play catch-up. In the nine league games, we've won six of them. Even if we drop points on Saturday, we've still got a 60 per cent win ratio, and that's probably title-winning form.

“But I'm not naïve enough to think it will be easy, and there is a long way to go. We have to try to win every game, pick up as many points as we can and I really believe we can get promoted with this team. What we've done over it's clear we're more than capable of doing it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Saturday they take on a Fleetwood side who have struggled for consistency this season. Charlie Adam’s side sit 13th unbeaten in their last three in the league, but have suffered two defeats in their last five in all competitions.

“I'm looking forward to meeting Charlie Adam,” said Lindsey. “He was obviously a very good player, and after watching his side play, he seems a very good coach as well. They look really organised, and efficient. They've got some good players and they look like they know what they're doing.

“They've been a bit bitty with their results, but they're probably in a false position. It's a long way to go, but we've been good on the road of late.

“We've got no issues on the road now, we put it to bed at Harrogate. It's one of the monkeys off our back, we put it straight early on. We like being away at the moment, it'll be nice to get on the coach and we're looking forward to it.”