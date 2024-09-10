"I wanted to play every game this season": Maguire on injury-hit start to life at MK Dons
Laurence Maguire will be hoping the injury which forced him out early against Walsall is not a major one after he voiced his frustration at a pre-season issue which meant he missed the start of the new season.
The 27-year-old centre-back looked on course to make a solid start to the campaign after his summer move from Chesterfield, but suffered a back spasm with 20 minutes to go in MK Dons’ final warm-up game against Plymouth Argyle.
Maguire had hoped to be fit in time to face Bradford City, even training on the eve of the game. But he was unable to move freely enough, and missed not only that game, but the subsequent two - against Watford in the Carabao Cup and then the trip to Colchester United.
He said: “It was frustrating to go through pre-season and then to have a back spasm when I did, 20 minutes of the final pre-season game. I'd pushed myself so hard to be fit for that Bradford game, I trained on the Friday but I just couldn't get through it.
“I was gutted to miss those games at my new club. I wanted to play every game this year. Coming in with a win and a clean sheet was a positive start.”
But his return saw Dons pick up a clean sheet against Carlisle in the 3-0 win, and despite the 1-0 defeat to Salford, the defender looked on course for another against Walsall before being forced to limp out after what appeared to be an ankle issue midway through the second-half at Stadium MK.
Speaking immediately after the game, Mike Williamson was unsure of Maguire’s condition, but will be eager to see him fit in time for Saturday’s early kick-off against rivals AFC Wimbledon - especially with Nico Lawrence and Sam Sherring currently out too - as will the defender himself, who believes he has settled into the fray quickly since arriving in the summer.
Maguire added: “I've felt comfortable back in the side. It's a different style of play for a lot of the lads, I was pretty used to it with Crawley last year, in terms of being a possession-based side. We want to continue with plenty of clean sheets and move forward with this club.
“I've loved it, we've got a great set of lads here. I've settled in really well off the pitch and now I just want to kick on on the pitch.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.