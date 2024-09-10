Laurence Maguire needed treatment before coming off against Walsall on Saturday | Getty Images

The defender has been unlucky with injuries in his short time with MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laurence Maguire will be hoping the injury which forced him out early against Walsall is not a major one after he voiced his frustration at a pre-season issue which meant he missed the start of the new season.

The 27-year-old centre-back looked on course to make a solid start to the campaign after his summer move from Chesterfield, but suffered a back spasm with 20 minutes to go in MK Dons’ final warm-up game against Plymouth Argyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maguire had hoped to be fit in time to face Bradford City, even training on the eve of the game. But he was unable to move freely enough, and missed not only that game, but the subsequent two - against Watford in the Carabao Cup and then the trip to Colchester United.

Maguire suffered a back issue against in the latter stages against Plymouth | Jane Russell

He said: “It was frustrating to go through pre-season and then to have a back spasm when I did, 20 minutes of the final pre-season game. I'd pushed myself so hard to be fit for that Bradford game, I trained on the Friday but I just couldn't get through it.

“I was gutted to miss those games at my new club. I wanted to play every game this year. Coming in with a win and a clean sheet was a positive start.”

But his return saw Dons pick up a clean sheet against Carlisle in the 3-0 win, and despite the 1-0 defeat to Salford, the defender looked on course for another against Walsall before being forced to limp out after what appeared to be an ankle issue midway through the second-half at Stadium MK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking immediately after the game, Mike Williamson was unsure of Maguire’s condition, but will be eager to see him fit in time for Saturday’s early kick-off against rivals AFC Wimbledon - especially with Nico Lawrence and Sam Sherring currently out too - as will the defender himself, who believes he has settled into the fray quickly since arriving in the summer.

Maguire added: “I've felt comfortable back in the side. It's a different style of play for a lot of the lads, I was pretty used to it with Crawley last year, in terms of being a possession-based side. We want to continue with plenty of clean sheets and move forward with this club.

“I've loved it, we've got a great set of lads here. I've settled in really well off the pitch and now I just want to kick on on the pitch.”