"I was blown away by his quality on the pitch": Gladwin on skipper Lewington

As a former team mate and now head coach, Ben Gladwin joked he will believe it when he sees it after Dean Lewington announced his retirement from professional football.

Gladwin spent 18 months at Stadium MK as a player before returning as a coach earlier this season, and has led the side in the last seven games to be the latest in a long time of managers to have led the club legend.

Hanging up his boots at the end of the season aged 40, Gladwin said Lewington’s ability shocked him when he first arrived from Blackburn in 2020, but quickly grew used to the stalwart’s abilities on and off the field.

And after amassing nearly 950 career games over the last 20+ years, Gladwin joked: “I don’t believe it, I think he will play on!"

Paying tribute to the defender, Gladwin continued: “He’s incredible. He’s a unique character, what he has been able to achieve is so special. Most of us would only be able to dream it. My knee hurts just thinking about it!

“The club and the fans should be so proud to have someone like him at the club. I don’t know what his plans are but I’m sure it will be a very special send-off. He deserves every part of it.

“He’s just a wealth of experience, there is no situation that can faze him. Playing alongside him, you feel safe because he has lived it time and time again. I was blown away by his quality on the pitch too when I came here as a player.

“As a coach, I could never tell him what to do! He has been brilliant, we lean on him, and he has been great for the guys. The value he adds cannot be matched.

“Playing 940-odd games is ridiculous, I’ve never heard anything like it. He is a special player, a special character and someone the club should be forever proud of.”

Asked about a fitting tribute for the EFL’s leading one-club appearance maker, Gladwin added: “Definitely a statue - how awkward would he feel with that? If we could get one out the front, that would be great.”