“I was ready to scream at people too”: Winkelman on viral Burton video

Chairman Pete Winkelman said he had every sympathy with the MK Dons supporters who approached him in the car park outside Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium on Sunday.

Footage of the very public and vocal conversation between the club owner and a couple of fans outside the game after the 0-0 draw saw Dons drop into League Two next season went viral afterwars.

But the chairman said he completely understood the reaction of those who approached him, and had no issues with their grievances - in fact he agreed with them.

He said: “I walked out on the floor, like everyone else - what did you expect us all to do? We're all shouting, we're all furious. I absolutely do not blame anyone for asking me what the hell is going on. That was the first thing I asked - how the hell has it come to this?