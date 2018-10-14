'I wouldn't want to play against him' - Cargill praises on fire Aneke

Chuks Aneke has scored seven goals in eight games, and even his own defence don't know how to stop him scoring.

The 25-year-old scored his seventh of the season on Saturday as Dons made it three wins on the spin at Cambridge United in a narrow 1-0 win.

While Dons' focus was more on the defensive side of the affair, with the home side piling on the pressure in the second half in search of an equaliser, much of the post match discussion was about Aneke's latest strike.

Mixing both his physical prowess to shrug off his defender before a deft touch to beat the keeper, Aneke is proving to be a vital part of Dons' recent resurgence back up the League 2 table.

"He's on fire at the moment," said Baily Cargill. "I wouldn't want to play against him. He bullies defenders, and when he's in front of goal, he's got composure to beat the keeper. If he keeps scoring, we'll keep winning. He has got his head down and works really hard in recent weeks. He's reaping the rewards now. But it's a team effort and he'll be the first to tell you that.

"He's pure strength, such a handful. If we're in trouble, we can hit Chuks and he can keep it."

Baily Cargill admitted he wouldn't want to mark Aneke

Manager Paul Tisdale said Aneke's performances, and in particular his goals, have come as a result of the rest of the team gelling together/

He said: "Chuks did his bit and it was a very nice finish. I'm fortunate for a lot of things, but we have to put all those elements into a team to play together. We're all playing a team plan. If you've got talent and ability, and you are able ti play within the framework, and Chuks is doing that.

"Nothing is a given, and that synergy is helping Chuks score goals, but there are a lot of players who put in some big performances"