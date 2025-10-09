"I'm absolutely buzzing": Warne on MK Dons' latest injury updates

The MK Dons head coach gave the latest from the treatment room at Stadium MK

No news is good news for Paul Warne this week as he heads into this weekend’s game with Bristol Rovers with no fresh injury concerns.

Despite losing Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Scott Hogan last week in the lead up to the 3-2 win over Gillingham, the head coach confirmed there was nothing additional to report, with more players edging back towards a first-team return.

“I’m absolutely buzzing, we’ve had no new dramas,” Warne joked. “So I’m just trying to think of a drama I can give you! We’ve got no complaints.

“We’re looking alright, and I’m pretty pleased off the back of last week. You need a strong squad, you can’t play the same players week in, week out.”

With so many of his team sidelined at one stage or another this season, Warne praised those who he has had to call on regularly thus far, admitting they have earned themselves good favour.

He continued: “For the lads who have hung in there, I’m really appreciative. The Gilbs, the Patos, Will, Liam, those sorts of players who put themselves on the line every week. The ones who are consistent with performances play a lot more games. The ones who step up are high on the ‘good boy’ list.”

“When you get players back, it allows you to make it fresher but that doesn’t detract from the work everyone is putting in.

“The squad you pick for the first day of the season is different to the one on Boxing Day, to the one in April, May, November - teams change all the time.”