“I’m hurt, but there are positives,”: Manning’s take on Dons’ heavy loss to Plymouth

Despite the heavy scoreline against his side, MK Dons head coach Liam Manning felt his side’s performance against League One leaders Plymouth would have got them points from their last two games.

A string of individual errors led to three of Plymouth’s four goals at Stadium MK in the 4-1 thumping - the heaviest defeat of Manning’s tenure so far. But the showing from his side was a marked improvement from the drab showings against Shrewsbury and Bristol Rovers in the past seven days.

Argyle, who have not lost since August 16, capitalised on errors from Jamie Cumming, Josh McEachran and Louie Barry to run out comfortable winners, and though Dons took their fourth consecutive League One defeat, Manning said the performance was a step in the right direction.

“I'm hurt but there are a lot of positives to take,” he said. “If we'd have put in that performance against Shrewsbury or Bristol Rovers, we might have got something from the game.

“First and foremost any loss hurts but it's the way you do it. We had a look at Tuesday, and it wasn't like us. We started the game well, it gave us a boost but that first goal was a right sucker-punch. We were looking like causing them problems and so to concede deflated us a bit.

“Ultimately, it was a lot more like us today. We had some really good chances, we started the second half really well and scored a good goal but mistakes at key times at the moment are costing us.