Impact sub Wearne is working towards an MK Dons starting spot

Stephen Wearne

With two assists in his two cameo appearances off the bench so far, Mike Williamson hopes Stephen Wearne can emerge as a leading man for MK Dons.

The 23-year-old was signed from Gateshead in January, but came with an injury which meant his opportunities have been limited in the first-team so far. Outings off the bench against Gillingham and Accrington Stanley though have seen him lay on goals for team-mates, with his showing against Stanley on Saturday one which dramatically changed the game for the home side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still working his way back to full match fitness, Wearne is a player Williamson believes can make a big difference in the way Dons line-up in the coming weeks.

"If he needs to come on, he will impact it, but we're looking to get him in the starting line-up as quickly as we can," said the head coach. "But there is competition for places. The lads who are playing have done well, and he's increasing that competition. It's healthy.

"He has (made an impact) in his two appearances, providing two assists. We know what he's about, and that's why we've brought him here.

"It's been frustrating for him, picking up little niggles, but you are starting to see what he's capable of. We have to be careful with him, not wanting to throw him in there before he's up to speed but he's getting stronger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We've got to play with a front five, essentially. He can play any of those positions because he's a good player, and good players can do that. He's got intelligence, technically and tactically he understands as well."

No stranger to Wearne's abilities, Kyran Lofthouse, who played alongside him at Gateshead, believes once he finds his groove, he will be a crucial man for Dons.

He said: "We played well together at Gateshead. You've seen glimpses of how good he can be.