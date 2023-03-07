Important learning experience for Brentford prospect Maghoma

Paris Maghoma’s loan experience at MK Dons will help him become a better player for parent club Brentford, according to Mark Jackson.

The 21-year-old has played in every game since arriving at the club in January, starting all but one in the centre of the park.

One of the few positives to have come from games in recent weeks have been Maghoma’s performances – his equalising goal against Lincoln City last week capping a man of the match showing at Sincil Bank for Dons.

Having started the season at rivals AFC Wimbledon in a midtable League Two scrap, Maghoma made the switch to Milton Keynes during the window to join their battle against relegation – an experience Jackson believes will help improve him as a player when he returns to his parent club.

“He’s at a Premier League club in Brentford, and they have very high hopes for him as well,” said Dons’ head coach. “He’s a young player finding his way in the game, experiencing different scenarios while he’s out on loan. And that’s what you want for your loan players.”

While his experience at Stadium MK will help him for Brentford, Jackson says Maghoma is very much focussed on the task at hand and helping Dons out of their scrap at the bottom of League One.

Hitting the ground running since joining, Jackson says the midfielder has fit into the squad seamlessly with his work-ethic and attitude.

“He’s settled into the team well,” Jackson added. “Paris is a good player and a very good prospect. For him to get his first goal in such an important game was really pleasing, and I know he was excited by that as well.

“Paris wants to work hard for the team, he wants to play and impose himself on the game which is really important. we’re using him in a variety of different positions where he can help build up play, but he’s also very creative in the final third.

“We’ll utilise him in various positions but he’s a really vital part of our team at the minute.

