Daniel Harvie provided both assists for Dons’ goals on Tuesday night as they beat Wigan 2-1 at the DW Stadium. Peter Kioso headed his first cross home to equalise before an own goal just before half time

“If Troy Parrott his claiming his one at Gillingham, I'm 100 per cent claiming it,” joked Daniel Harvie after he provided the crosses for both of MK Dons’ goals in the 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

Having fallen behind to Charlie Wyke’s close-range finish on 21 minutes, Harvie first put one on a plate for Peter Kioso to head home on the half-hour before Jack Whatmough appeared to get the final touch on a second Harvie cross to put it past Ben Amos seven minutes later.

The win at the DW Stadium - which keeps Liam Manning’s side sixth in League One - ended a run of back-to-back defeats for Dons, but without the ball for long periods in the second half, showed Dons could withstand the pressure from a team expected to be fighting at the sharp end of the table this season.

“It was a good away win against a strong side,” said Harvie. “In the second half I think we could have got up the pitch a bit more and caused them a few more problems but away from home, stuff like that happens, you have to defend your lead and we did that.

“We started well, but their goal gave us something to react to. In previous games when we've gone a goal down, it has put us into the next gear and we've gone on and scored two goals from it tonight. It was good to get two goals before half time.