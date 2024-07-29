Impressive first week and run-out for Dons keeper McGill

Goalkeeper Tom McGill | MK Dons

MK Dons’ new shot-stopper looked in good form as he made his first outing for the club

Goalkeeper Tom McGill looked right at home between the sticks on his first MK Dons appearance against Wealdstone, according to Mike Williamson.

The 24-year-old signed from Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, and after just a couple of training sessions with his new team, started the game at Grosvenor Vale. He, like nine others, was withdrawn on 64 minutes with the score at 2-0, with the game eventually ending 3-1 to Dons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGill, who looks set to be the first-choice keeper for the forthcoming season, impressed boss Williamson in his first few days at the club, and on his first outing.

“I thought Tom was comprehensive,” said Williamson. “He sees the pictures, but after just a few training sessions he puts in a performance like that. He's an accomplished keeper, but you need to keep working with him to get the best out of him. He needs to play with freedom and expression, and he'll give us a really good platform.

“I'm really pleased. It was a pre-season pitch, long and hard, but we adapted well. We knew it would be hard here. We had battles with them at Gateshead down the years, so we knew it would be tough, but I saw some really pleasing things.