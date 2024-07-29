Impressive first week and run-out for Dons keeper McGill
Goalkeeper Tom McGill looked right at home between the sticks on his first MK Dons appearance against Wealdstone, according to Mike Williamson.
The 24-year-old signed from Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, and after just a couple of training sessions with his new team, started the game at Grosvenor Vale. He, like nine others, was withdrawn on 64 minutes with the score at 2-0, with the game eventually ending 3-1 to Dons.
McGill, who looks set to be the first-choice keeper for the forthcoming season, impressed boss Williamson in his first few days at the club, and on his first outing.
“I thought Tom was comprehensive,” said Williamson. “He sees the pictures, but after just a few training sessions he puts in a performance like that. He's an accomplished keeper, but you need to keep working with him to get the best out of him. He needs to play with freedom and expression, and he'll give us a really good platform.
“I'm really pleased. It was a pre-season pitch, long and hard, but we adapted well. We knew it would be hard here. We had battles with them at Gateshead down the years, so we knew it would be tough, but I saw some really pleasing things.
“We saw some good concepts coming out, the guys are starting to understand and take it on board, and drive it as well.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.