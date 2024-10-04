Improved MK Dons deal for teenager Tripp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The talented teenager has signed an improved deal at Stadium MK

Callum Tripp has penned a new contract at MK Dons.

The youngster, 18, signed his first professional contract 13 months ago, but after a great start to the season, which has seen him make six appearances this season, including his first league start for the club, he signed an improved deal at Stadium MK.

“I’m buzzing to get it over the line,” said Tripp. “I’ve been here since I was eight or nine-years-old now, so I’m over the moon.

“To be given my first contract last year was great, so to get an extension, I cannot be happier. I’ve got to keep pushing now.

“Being on the pitch is what I want to do, if it’s coming on as a sub, on the bench if I don’t get on or starting, I want to give as much as I can for this club. I know the club inside and out, I love the place and the fans.

“With the new gaffer coming in, things have changed and we feel like a different team. I want to play as many games as possible to achieve our goal. I want to improve as a player but that doesn’t come without helping the team.”

While he is yet to kick a ball for Scott Lindsey, the new head coach said he has been hugely impressed by what he has seen of Tripp in training and in the Dons games he has watched as research into his new squad.

“I really like him,” said Lindsey. “I've watched a lot of the games before coming in to get a measure of the guys, and I was really impressed with him.

“He's a big, strong boy and can play in multiple positions, he can play in midfield and as a wing-back too, as well as a right-sided centre-half. He's very comfortable on the ball, I like him a lot and his attitude has been great. I think he'll be one that will get a lot of game time this season.

“He's not in the team at the moment, but you never know because in a minute he might be. He's got to keep working hard, focussing and learning all the time. We really like him, and we're pleased he's got a new deal.

“He did well in the early part of the season so I definitely trust him to play.”