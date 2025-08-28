Improvement work at Woughton will pay dividends for Warne

The work on the new pitches has taken several months and is nearing completion

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ongoing work at MK Dons’ training facility at Woughton on the Green could be completed within the next couple of weeks.

Work began in the summer to breathe life into the toiling pitches, which for long spells of the season are rendered unusable for a host of different reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy investment from the club’s owners however has seen new drainage and fences installed with two pitches relaid and regrown by Stadium MK ground staff to bring them up to standard.

Though still ongoing, the work is nearing a conclusion which will free up head coach Paul Warne to carry out the training sessions he wants to see improve his side.

“We’re not taking the bucket and spade anymore which is a real positive,” he said. “One of the pitches has been done, and it’s the same dimensions as the one we play on at home, so that helps.

“It has been a dry summer which hasn’t really helped, but I think within two weeks we could have the pitches playable which will give us a good advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the moment, we’ve got one pitch but we have about four different sessions going on and you can’t put them all out. There has been a bit of patience from the players having to wait, so it will be great when it’s all done.”

A few days uninterrupted on the training ground has also been a big benefit for Warne. After a frantic start to the season, which has seen Dons play six games in three weeks and cover more than 1,100 miles north, sound and west, the players and staff were given Bank Holiday Monday off before returning on Tuesday ahead of this Saturday’s game with Walsall.

Warne added: “The lads have needed a break, so have a couple of days off and to come in on Tuesday fresh and there’s a good build-up for the week. It has been chaotic, like we’ve been to Scotland, France and Wales almost. To get back playing at home and a proper week of training has been good.”