In-form Gilbey nominated for League Two Player of the Month award

Alex Gilbey

Dons midfielder Alex Gilbey is in the running to be named League Two Player of the Month after a brilliant March.

The 29-year-old has been in great form for Mike Williamson’s side, but stood out in March with three goals and four assists in seven matches.

His goals came in important matches too, scoring a brilliant equaliser in the 2-1 win over then-leaders Mansfield Town, firing Dons ahead against Salford after falling behind early in the game, before netted a stunning lob against Salford City.

Gilbey faces competition for the Player of the Month award from Wrexham striker Paul Mullin, Crawley midfielder Klaidi Lolos and Harrogate Town goalkeeper James Belshaw.

Williamson did not make the shortlist for Manager of the Month. Up for that award at Stockport boss Dave Challinor, Doncaster Rovers’ Grant McCann, Sutton manager Steve Morrison and Barrow’s Pete Wild.