In-form Kemp gets awards nomination on loan at Hartlepool

Dan Kemp’s sensational form out on loan at Hartlepool United has earned him a nomination for League Two’s Player of the Month for February.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has five goals and an assist to his name in just seven appearances since making the switch to the North East and has already established himself as a fan favourite at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Kemp’s form could go some way to determining whether Hartlepool avoid relegation this season with the midfielder admitting that was part of the reason he made the decision to join Pools in January.

The MK Dons loanee faces competition from Stockport County midfielder Will Collar, Bradford City striker Andy Cook, and Salford City midfielder Elliot Watt.