IN PICTURES: MK Dons back training

MK Dons are back in training at Woughton on the Green ahead of the new campaign.

Paul Tisdale have signed four new players ahead of the season, with Jordan Moore-Taylor, Ryan Watson, Lawson D’Ath and Mitch Hancox joining the squad.

Long term injured players Alex Gilbey and Joe Walsh have returned to full training with the squad ahead of time, with their first team returns due sooner than anticipated.

The Citizen spoke to Peter Pawlett, Mitch Hancox and manager Paul Tisdale after the first day of pre-season training.

