Information on Papa John’s Trophy draw for the Round of 16 after Dons progress

MK Dons will discover their Papa John’s Trophy opponents on Saturday

MK Dons will find out their Papa John’s Trophy Round of 16 opponents this Saturday when the draw is made live on Sky Sports.

The draw will be conducted following the culmination of Coventry City’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against West Bromwich Albion, with former Sunderland and Baggies talisman Kevin Phillips, and former Cardiff City and Sky Blues striker Jay Bothroyd on-hand to draw the teams out.

The competition will remain in northern and southern sections for this round. Tranmere Rovers vs Harrogate Town and Exeter City vs Portsmouth will be included in the draw, alongside the winners of tonight’s fixtures, with their round of 32 ties yet to be completed.

The round of 16 draw, hosted by David Prutton, will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with the details of the completed draw also covered in full on the @PapaJohnsTrophy Twitter account.