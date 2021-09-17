Injured duo could return for Dons in the next couple of weeks

Mo Eisa has been ruled out of Dons’ last three games but could return within the next couple of weeks, said head coach Liam Manning. David Kasumu is also nearing a return after his hamstring injury

David Kasumu and Mo Eisa could feature for MK Dons in the next couple of weeks as they edge closer to fitness.

Kasumu has been missing since the Carabao Cup game with Bournemouth in early August with a hamstring injury, while Eisa has missed the last three games with groin trouble.

But both made tentative return to training this week, with Kasumu involved in some action while Eisa was running on the grass again.

Dons have another week without a midweek game next week but will play 10 games in 36 days thereafter, and Manning hinted the pair could be ready for some of those early games.

“David Kasumu has been out training on the grass this week which has been great to see,” he said. “We won't rush him. He's a key player so it's important we don't rush him. If it means taking an extra week, I'd sooner do that than rush him and he misses another four or five weeks.

“He's joined in modified training this week, and hopefully in a couple of weeks we'll see him playing some minutes.