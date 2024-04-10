Injured pair could still play a big part in Dons' run-in

Matt Dennis and Joe Tomlinson

Matt Dennis and Joe Tomlinson could still play a part in the run-in for MK Dons this season.

The pair have been sidelined for the last few weeks, but are currently being monitored and are now part of the waiting game to see if they can come through training in the next few days and be ready to feature in any of Dons’ remaining trio of regular season games.

“Matty is working hard,” Mike Williamson confirmed on Wednesday. “He's had a fresh haircut too to get his head down and he seems in good spirits!

“Joey is good but we've got to make sure. It's one of those injuries which could be two days, could be two weeks.

“But they're both in good places and hopeful both can play a part in the last games.”

There was good news too for Jack Tucker, who played 70 minutes against Forest Green on Saturday, and showed no negative signs this week in training after his comeback.