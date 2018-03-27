Injured players are helping to motivate each other while in the MK Dons treatment room

The treatment room can be a lonely place for footballers, but Scott Golbourne said he had plenty of company in the last three months.

The full-back could feature during the course of the Easter weekend for MK Dons after having hip surgery in January as he returned to full training this week.

But he hasn't been alone in his rehab - Joe Walsh and Alex Gilbey are both recovering from long-term injuries, while Osman Sow has been in and out of the treatment room recently. And for Golbourne, it has helped keep the morale high, despite being out of the team.

"There are certain aspects of rehab where you have ot grind it out but fortunately there have been a few guys in there with me too," he said. "Joe Walsh, Alex Gilbey and Osman Sow has been in from time to time, it meant we had a good group of guys together, motivating each other through the tough initial stages. When there's a few of you in there, it can really help which is key.

"I feel quite fresh, mentally too, having had a break."

Golbourne was initially expected to be out for the remainder of the season when his hip problem was first diagnosed. But just two months after the operation, Golbourne is back in training and vying for a spot on the bench for the upcoming games against Gillingham and Blackburn Rovers over the Easter weekend.

Alex Gilbey isn't expected back this season

And his recovery, which has progressed quicker than expected, meant being out of the game didn't hit him as hard as it may have.

He admitted: "It wasn't long enough to get quite depressing, which it cans be with longer injuries. I feel physically in good shape, and I'm looking forward to getting back and maybe playing some games before the end of the season.

"I'm nearly there! I could possibly feature this week, with a bit of luck. We'll see how training goes. It has been a real positive recovery and a lot shorter than what was first predicted. I'm looking forward to just getting in and around the squad again.