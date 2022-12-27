Injured skipper Lewington cheers Dons on from the stands

Injured captain Dean Lewington sported a protective boot and crutches on Boxing Day as he cheered on MK Dons during their win over Forest Green Rovers.

The 38-year-old had hamstring surgery on Tuesday before Dons’ defeat to Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, and looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Fellow defender Tennai Watson missed the first four months of this season out of the side after also having hamstring surgery.

Despite his lack of involvement of late though, new boss Mark Jackson has already touched back with his skipper, and the man who took caretaker charge of Dons in their win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park 10 days ago.

“We had a long conversation on the phone when I first came in, and another one today,” said Jackson on Boxing Day. “He'll continue to be in the brace for a while, and I'll always be in contact.

“For someone of that stature who has played that many games for the club, it's vital for me to engage with him to know more about the club. He can help me massively with that.

“What he did in the interim was great, and Bradley (Johnson) too - he was keen to get back out onto the pitch.

