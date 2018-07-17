Injured trio eager to see each other succeed after lay-offs

Injured trio Joe Walsh, Alex Gilbey and Dylan Asonganyi have formed a tight camaraderie during their time in the treatment room.

All three have been for most, if not all of 2018, but are gradually making their way back to fitness.

Both Walsh and Asonganyi have been handed pre-season minutes this summer, with just Gilbey waiting on the sidelines.

Last week, teenager Asonganyi admitted Walsh and Gilbey were like older brothers to him after their time together, and Walsh said he was keen to see his treatment room-mates get back in action.

“I bet Dylan hated saying that!” said the Welsh international. “He’s done really well and got a lot fitter and it was a lovely goal he scored the other night – I’m pleased for him and glad to see him back on the pitch.

“I can’t wait for Gilbey to get back and get on the pitch, we missed him towards the end of last season when he was out. I can’t wait for him to get back and I’ll be pleased for him when he’s back out there because he’s worked really hard.”

Alex Gilbey has been out since February

On his own return to fitness, Walsh added: “I’m feeling good, it’s about getting my sharpness and fitness back during pre-season, I’ve been out for six months and working during the off-season but there is nothing like coming back onto the pitch and playing with the boys it’s a totally different type of fitness but it’s going good.

"I’ve missed the feeling you get before and after a game that’s the thing I’ve missed the most and it feels good to be back.

"I’ve done quite a lot of running with Simon (Crampton) and Adam (Ross) and they’ve helped me a lot because I scored quite highly when I came back for the pre-season running.

"They’ve been brilliant with me since I injured myself, they’ve worked me hard and been really good with me and I appreciate all the help they’ve given me."