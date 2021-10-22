Injuries hit Rotherham ahead of game against MK Dons

Paul Warne listed five players in his Rotherham United squad who are doubts for their game at Stadium MK against MK Dons on Saturday

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne admitted his side could be a bit light on the ground for their trip to Stadium MK to play MK Dons on Saturday.

The Millers shared the points with Wycombe Wanderers in the week, and listed off five players - Richard Wood, Ben Wiles, Mikel Miller, Oliver Rathbone and Joe Mattock - in his pre-match press conference who would not be training in the run up to the game at MK1.

“We’ve got a few issues,” Warne admitted. “Woody is walking wounded at the minute, but in fairness he took a right good crack. I didn’t see it at the time but watching it back I think it was a penalty. He won’t train today.

“Wilesy isn’t well and he won’t train today. Mikel is having an injection in his foot, so he won’t train today.

“Ollie is exhausted and we need to make a decision on him. Joe Mattock won’t train today and he’s having a scan on his ankle.

“That said, 3/4 of them could be available on Saturday but as I speak to you now, there is a bit of walking wounded.”

Following their draw with Wycombe, Warne said Dons will offer up a different threat to the one they faced at the New York Stadium on Tuesday night.

He added: “I think it will be a different game. They are different styles and there is no right or wrong.

“MK Dons I think are the top on possession stats in the league at the moment and are a real footballing side. Liam has got them playing really well.

“It will be a real tough ask. They beat Wigan away in midweek which is some result, so we have to prepare the team in a different way for a different match.