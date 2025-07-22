Injuries woes for Thompson with defender set to miss rest of pre-season

The former Stevenage man suffered another injury

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Nathan Thompson’s MK Dons injury woes look to be continuing after he limped out after an hour against Wealdstone on Saturday.

The 34-year-old played barely two hours for the club last season after his January move from Stevenage, suffering a season-ending knee injury against Harrogate in only his second appearance, sidelining him for four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having recovered in time for the start of pre-season training though, Thompson appeared to have put those woes behind him. But injury struck again early in the second-half at Grosvenor Vale where he was playing against Wealdstone, forcing him off the field.

And the early prognosis, according to Paul Warne, is not a good one.

“Nathan can feel his hamstring tendons, but we’ve not had the results of the scan back yet. My common sense would tell me he’s out for the foreseeable future, not to be dramatic but he won’t play again in pre-season.”

Dons were in split-action on Saturday, taking on both Wealdstone and Doncaster Rovers with a mixture of the playing squads recently taking to the field. While assistant head coach Richie Barker took charge at the National League side and came away with a 2-0 defeat, head coach Warne oversaw his side against League One side Rovers, losing 3-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were pretty pleased apart from the scoreline,” Warne continued. “We’ve mixed the teams up to get players to play with different people, which was quite good. If you take the scoreline out, I was generally pleased.

“I was disappointed with the goals we conceded, but we looked good going forwards and improved in the second-half. And it’s good to see what the lads don’t know, so we can help them on the training pitch.

“Collectively, both teams had an issue with one certain thing. I won’t discuss it but we can all talk about it on the training ground.”