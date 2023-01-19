Injury blow for O’Hora as Dons forced into defender market to find cover

Warren O’Hora could be sidelined for a lengthy period after suffering a foot injury against Lincoln City last weekend.

The Irishman has been an almost ever-present in the side since signing for the club, initially on loan from Brighton in the summer of 2020. Racking up 122 starts since, O’Hora has also donned the captain’s armband in recent weeks in the absence of Dean Lewington, also sidelined after hamstring surgery.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old will play no part in this weekend’s trip to bottom club Forest Green Rovers, Mark Jackson confirmed on Thursday, with the club getting a second opinion on his injury before determining how to proceed.

“We're looking at Warren and he's being assessed but we need to get another opinion on Warren moving forwards,” the head coach said. “He's going to miss the game at the weekend, and until we get a follow-up appointment, we won't have a timescale on how long he will be out.

“It's a massive blow for us, but we've got a squad who are fighting to take their chance. “Zak (Jules) came on (againts Lincoln) and did extremely well in a difficult situation. It's not always easy to come on at a split-second's notice as a defender, but he did it really well. He'll be looking to capitalise on Warren missing.”

With Dons now down to barebones at centre-half - only Jules and Tucker recognised in that position, though Tennai Watson has played there to - Jackson admitted picking up cover in that position during the transfer window has been moved up the priority list.

Advertisement

He continued: “That position was always on the radar, but this bumps it up in the pecking order now. But it will depend on the severity and time-scale of how long we'll be missing him will dictate how hard we have to press for a replacement.”

Ethan Robson and Nathan Holland also limped out of the game against the Imps on Saturday, but Jackson said their injuries were not as bad as O’Hora’s, adding: “They're OK, they've been under the care of our medical and rehab team. Were pushing them and they're making progress.

Advertisement