Injury could have been a bigger mental struggle for Dons defender Maguire

Suffering the same injury again threatened to be a bigger problem for the MK Dons defender

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feeling a recurrence of the injury which hampered his first season at MK Dons on the eve of his second could have sent Laurence Maguire spiralling this summer.

The 28-year-old felt he had impressed boss Paul Warne during the first few weeks of pre-season and was looking forward to some game time in the run up to the new campaign. But feeling his hamstring go - the same one which cost him the first three months of 2025 - again left him struggling once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think people realise how much of an impact being injured has on you,” he said. “Footballers want to play, that’s the job, that’s the aim, so to get injured is so disappointing.

“For me, it was tough for a couple of weeks because it was a recurring hamstring injury so it was tough, but I’m mentally strong. I’ve got good people around me, the physios and strength and conditioning staff put me back into a good place and I feel pretty good again.”

His return a couple of weeks ago against West Ham U21s in the Vertu Trophy was confirmed a few days later when he helped Dons to victory over Shrewsbury Town, before being drawn on at the 11th hour to step in for injured Scott Hogan ahead of the 3-2 win over Gillingham.

Coming through the games unscathed, Maguire said: “To get out onto the pitch and to play consecutive 90 minutes is a massive bonus for me. I’ve had another good week in training and hopefully it can continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s hard watching games, I feel a lot more nervous than when I’m playing and a lot of the lads would say the same. I’m glad to be back.”

While out of it himself, there are still several players left in the Stadium MK treatment room. With several options available to Paul Warne when he has a full compliment to choose from, Maguire says it is up to those in the starting line-up at the moment to ensure the head coach has a tough decision on his hands should he want to change things up.

He said: “Competition for places when everyone is fit is crazy to be honest. It’s only good for the squad, the injuries we’ve had are hard and we’ve all had to be ready when our chances have come along.

“Now it’s time for the lads in the starting line-up to keep their shirts because the players waiting to come back will be chomping at the bit when they come back.”