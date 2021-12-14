Injury-free Baldwin is happy to bide his time to play

Aden Baldwin has had to be patient to get games this season

After nearly two years on the sidelines, Aden Baldwin is relieved to be enjoying an injury-free time at MK Dons.

Despite being 24, Baldwin’s 15 appearances for Dons is the most he has made in a season since a loan spell at Weston-super-Mare in 2016/17.

Injury problems have ravaged Baldwin’s career to date, ensuring his five-and-a-half-year spell at Bristol City resulted in no appearances for the Robins.

So far though, since signing for Dons in the summer, Baldwin has been free from injury and it is a highe weight off his mind.

“I’ve missed a lot of football through injury in the last two years,” he said. “I feel really good at the moment, I’m staying as ready as I can be and I’m playing as often I can. I just want to be injury free.

“As a footballer, having a long-term injury is mentally one of the worst feelings. It’s draining, and you just feel away from the squad, you’re isolated and it’s very difficult.

“But it’s about the people you have around you, and I was so lucky to have great people around me at Bristol City and they kept me in the swing of things.

“After that, you need to stay on top of those injury programmes to keep going forwards.”

Although not one of the first choice in Liam Manning’s back three, Baldwin admitted he has had to be patient to get playing time this season.

But with recent suspension and then injury for Harry Darling, Baldwin has stepped in with aplomb.

He said: “It’s never easy to step in and throw yourself straight into the game.

“I’ve had to be patient this year, the gaffer has been honest with my because the team started so well. But when I;ve stepped in I have shown what I can do.

“It’s one of those situations where I know I have to be ready when I’m called upon.

“I like to think I’m a ball-playing centre-half. The way the team plays suits the way we all play and it’s really enjoyable to play in.

“It’s down to me to cement a place in the team. Although Harry is injured at the moment, but I have to step up.