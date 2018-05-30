Injury has been a learning experience for Thomas-Asante

Patience has been key for Brandon Thomas-Asante after suffering an injury which ruled him out of the end of the season.

The 19-year-old was on the fringes of the first team before picking up an ankle problem in training, which saw him hobbling around in a protective boot.

While his team-mates have been away on holiday, Thomas-Asante has been working with the Dons medical staff to overcome his injury ahead of the pre-season campaign, but the attacker admitted he isn’t the most patient of players when it comes to spending time rehabbing.

“The physios know I’m impatient when I’m injured, I’m not good at all this!” he told iFollow MK Dons. “They told me not to rush because it can extend the injury further, so it’s important we do it right.

“The rehab has been going really well. The physios have been working with me every day so I’m feeling stronger in my ankle.

“What I’ve learned from this experience is that it’s really important to deal with injuries properly and get back to action as soon as possible.

“It was frustrating - there’s never a good time to get injured but I had to take it in my stride but I want to come back and do more than I’ve done before. You always keep an eye on getting back to action, but it will be nice to get away and have a bit of a break, recharge and go again.”