Injury returns for Harvie and Grigg bolster Dons’ options

MK Dons’ squad was bolstered on Saturday with the returns of both Daniel Harvie and Will Grigg to action.

Harvie’s knee injury, sustained in the play-off semi-final against Wycombe Wanderers back in May, has kept him sidelined throughout pre-season but he made his on-field return against Accrington Stanley for the final 12 minutes of the game.

Grigg meanwhile limped out against Sheffield Wednesday two weeks ago, missing the next three games before he too was a late substitute against Stanley.

The duo are likely starters in Liam Manning’s side when they are fully up-to-speed again, and the head coach was pleased to see them return.

“It was great to see them back,” he said. “Dan is a great character and a key man in the group. He's worked hard since the injury to get back to this stage. He'll bring quality, drive and hunger.

“And with Griggy, it's nice to have options again on the bench.”

Grigg’s return especially offers Manning the opportunity to have an alternative to Matt Dennis, who has been leading the line in Grigg’s absence. The 20-year-old was brought in this summer to be a support act to Mo Eisa, and Grigg who followed later, but was thrust into the spotlight with the pair sidelined.

The former Norwich man is yet to open his account for Dons, and missed two good chances to double their advantage after Ethan Robson’s first-half opener.

Manning said: “Matt only made his Football League debut against Ipswich, so he's still new to it. He should be pleased with aspects of his game but there's loads to work on.

“We had so many nearly moments, but we have to be better than that. We had a few good moments, but he has to be ruthless and clinical, not have nearly moments.

