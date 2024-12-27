Injury to former MK Dons striker brings season to premature end

Max Dean was left in agony during Gent's win over Royale Union SG | BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

The young striker appears set to miss the rest of the campaign

Max Dean confirmed he is set to miss the remainder of the season through injury after going down in KAA Gent’s defeat to Royale Union SG on Boxing Day.

The former MK Dons man made the move to Belgium last summer, and has picked up where he left off for Dons, scoring 13 goals in 30 appearances for the Buffalos this term - four of them coming in European competitions.

The 20-year-old missed two months of the season last term too with a hamstring injury before returning for MK Dons’ run-in and play-off campaign.

With Gent sitting fifth in the Jupiler League table, Dean suffered an injury on Thursday, forcing him off at half-time.

Confirming his status on social media on Friday morning, Dean wrote “Gutted. Season finished, time to get back to work.

“I will work very hard on my comeback so that I can help the team again next season. I want to thank the supporters for the support every week.”

Gent later added to the news with a post of their own, writing: “Max Dean has suffered a massive knee injury at the game against Union. During medical examinations, a tear in his anterior cruciate ligament was found. Unfortunately, that means Max will be out until the end of the season.

Max will undergo surgery next week then begin rehabilitation. Our energetic striker is determined to come back stronger and is in good hands with our medical staff.”