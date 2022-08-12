Injury to Grigg not as bad as feared but Dons are eyeing up another striker

Will Grigg’s injury is not as bad as first feared, but MK Dons’ shortage of bodies up front may yet prompt them into a move to add before the transfer window closes.

Grigg limped out of the 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday, and was not included in the win over Sutton United on the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

It is understood he will not be a part of the squad to face Ipswich Town either this weekend, but Liam Manning confirmed the injury is not as bad as the club had feared after sending him for scans earlier this week, but he remains sidelined with the likes of Mo Eisa, Daniel Harvie, Tennai Watson, Josh McEachran and Nathan Holland, who also limped out against Wednesday.

Manning said: “We're expecting him back soon - it's not a major one. We're just being cautious at the moment with him. We've got six out, and it's not just any six when you look at the experience and quality we've got.

“But I'm pleased with the depth we've got, the players we have brought in will only improve with time. It's not ideal obviously but it gives an opportunity for someone else to come and grab a shirt and own that position.”

Having earlier this week said Dons would not be panic-drawn into scrambling for another striker this month, Manning said Sporting Director Liam Sweeting is working hard behind-the-scenes to find another front man in the absence of both Grigg and long-term sidelined Eisa, not expected back until October/November time.

“We're exploring the market and seeing what's out there,” said the head coach. “Most managers will tell you it's hard to get a number 9. There is a real shortage in terms of volume and quality.

