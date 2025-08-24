Injury to Jones could accelerate Dons' full-back hunt even more

Paul Warne’s approach in the final days of the window could be brought forward

The search for a new full-back has been catapulted to the forefront of MK Dons’ plans with the latest injury thrusting them into trouble.

It was a nightmare scenario for Dons on Saturday when Gethin Jones went down feeling his hamstring during the 2-1 win over Newport County, having lost Joe Tomlinson for a long spell during the 1-1 draw with Crawley Town last Tuesday.

Without any recognised full-backs, Paul Warne ended the game with four centre-backs on the field to make up a back-four, with Luke Offord and Nathan Thompson in as make-shift wide men.

With eight days left of the transfer window, the head coach has highlighted full-backs as his priority in recent days, but after Jones limped out at Rodney Parade, he said it is an essential now.

“Obviously we need to speed up the facilitation of getting a full-back in because we’re down to none,” he said. “We need that, or we need to find a different way to play.”

Not just a full-back though, Warne has predicted it could be a busy end to the window, especially after also losing striker Scott Hogan late in the game, not long after he came on as a substitute.

Warne said the club is in the awkward position of needing cover at full-back in the shorter term, while also knowing they could bide their time for someone better.

Warne continued: “We were always going to be busy in the window, we’re always looking to improve. The final three days of the window are crazy. If you did a documentary on the final few days of the window, you’d see it’s chaos.

“There’s a part of you who wants the players in now, but also a part of you who knows a player might be available who will make you significantly better. It’s about balancing risk and reward.”