International ambition and returns from injury - Manning discusses Dons quartet

From injury returns, first goals and international ambitions, Liam Manning discussed players are various stages of their careers when he faced the media earlier this week.

Here’s what the MK Dons head coach had to say about Matt Dennis, Daniel Harvie, Warren O’Hora and Daniel Oyegoke.

A well-deserved goal for Dennis

Matt Dennis scored his first goal for MK Dons on Tuesday night against Watford

“He's had a really good opportunity coming into the side an he showed some really good moments. He showed his physical qualities, we can play into him, he can hold it, he's willing to run. There's a lot to work on, but that's the same for the rest of the group too.

“Getting that goal was massive. He's had a few good chances, so it was only a matter of time before one went in. We kept pushing him to get into the right areas, but told him not to go chasing the goal because if he gets into those areas, it will come. It was a terrific goal, Darragh puts in a terrific cross, but Matt sets him and makes that run to get into the box. I'm delighted for him.”

Harvie’s return from injury

“Dan is massive for us, not just for the qualities he has on the pitch but what he brings in terms of drive and hunger. He's extremely vocal, he's got a nice bit of bite about him, that element which is really important.

“It's mad to call him a senior pro at his age, but what he can bring for the younger players, knowing how we want to play and work, that extra voice is important to accelerate where the inexperienced lads are at.

“He's had a tough summer, coming back from the injury, training away from the group, so it's a real positive.”

O’Hora’s international ambition

Warren O’Hora should have international ambitions according to Liam Manning

“I'm sure he wants to represent Ireland at full international level. He'll have goals, ambitions and dreams, but it's about understanding how you achieve them too. Ultimately, he's performing week-in, week out.

“His levels have continued to improve since we got here. His maturity and emotional stability is outstanding. He's cleaned up the basics, and we want to keep pushing him to get better and evolve.

“He's in a terrific spot, and I forget how young he is. But he's rare, and any team would love to have him in it.”

Oyegoke at centre-back and his potential

“We knew bringing him in he could do that. He can provide cover in that position, and having that versatility is vital for us. He slotted in there really well, I was really pleased with him. He did a good job in there.

“He's an exciting player with good potential. We've had some frank and honest conversations and he has been receptive to it, which talks volumes about him. As a 19-year-old, you can be quite tough on him but he understands where that comes from, trying to help him get closer to that high ceiling he has got.