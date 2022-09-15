International call-ups postpone Dons’ trip to Lincoln City
The Irish pair will join Matt Smith on international duty next week
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 2:30 pm
Call-ups for Josh Kayode and Dawson Devoy to the Republic of Ireland U21s squad have meant MK Dons’ trip to Lincoln City next weekend has been postponed.
Matt Smith’s inclusion in the Welsh squad yesterday takes Dons’ call-ups to three for the match, which had been scheduled to kick-off at Sincil Bank on Saturday September 24.
A date for the rescheduled fixture will be established in due course.