International debut and goal has given Eisa a boost in confidence

The hitman has a new confidence after coming back to MK Dons from the World Cup qualifiers

Striker Mo Eisa has a spring in his step after returning from international duty with Sudan.

The 29-year-old earned his first two caps with Sudan last week, starting against both Togo and DR Congo. And he marked his debut in style too, scoring from the penalty spot to give Sudan the lead in their World Cup qualifier against Togo, with the match finishing 1-1.

While Eisa led the line for Dons in the early part of the season, firing five quick-fire goals, the form of Max Dean has recently seen the former Peterborough United man coming off the bench in games.

But MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson said Eisa's time away with Sudan, and finding the net again, has seen the striker return to Stadium MK with a renewed confidence which will be of huge benefit to everyone.

"It was brilliant, I was really pleased for him," said Williamson. "When he came back, he had a spring in his step. He's an honest lad, he wants to play minutes and that's what we want as well.