International rules are hurting lower league teams

MK Dons will be without two key players for the visit of Blackpool on Saturday after international call-ups, and it isn’t fair, according to Keith Millen.

Robbie Muirhead and Callum Brittain will be away with Scotland U21s and England U2os respectively, leaving two holes in Dons’ first team this weekend.

One more call-up would have meant the game would have been eligible for postponement, but Dons will have to play it without two of their recent top performers.

Dons’ assistant manager Millen says the governing bodies need to reassess the issues facing clubs in Leagues 1 and 2 with regards to international call-ups, but admits it is a pill they will have to take this weekend.

“I don’t agree with this rule of needing three players away - it’s very harsh on clubs,” he said.

“If you’ve got international players in your squad, chances are they’re key in your first team.

“We’re chuffed to bits with the international call-ups. It means they’re doing something right, and it’s a great honour for the club to have players away representing their country. But in the Premier League, you just don’t play.

“It’s harsh on League 1 and 2 teams to lose key players, but I don’t make the rules. It’s like losing players through injury - we just have to get on with it.”