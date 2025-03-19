Interviews have taken place in MK Dons' hunt for new head coach
MK Dons hope to have a permanent replacement for Scott Lindsey in position before the end of this season, with interviews already conducted to find a successor.
Nearly three weeks on from Lindsey’s sacking, Ben Gladwin has taken charge of three matches as interim head coach while work has gone on behind the scenes, with sporting director Liam Sweeting and chief executive Neil Hart already speaking with potential candidates to take over at the helm.
Hart said there had been a lot of applications for the vacant position - including former MK Dons defender Antony Kay who threw his hat into the ring last week - and that interest had come from not only within England, but from in Europe.
“We've had an unprecedented amount of interest in the role from up and down the country and in Europe which is really interesting. People from the outside have seen the opportunity we have here.
“Liam and I are working through the process now, have interviewed a lot of candidates over the last week or so, and that process will continue.
“We want to leave no stone unturned. We've got to get it right. We've got to pick the right person to come in and galvanise the squad, deliver winning performances and take us forwards.”
When asked if he expects someone in sooner rather than later, he continued: “We hope so. We're working through the process. I think it's a nice time to come in now, because you get the back end of the season, pre-season and the opportunity to go into the new campaign to deliver something we all want to see.”
For the time being, Gladwin will continue to take charge of the side, something which Hart was happy to see carry on in the meantime, adding: “They are doing a sterling job and the group remains positive. We're happy with that, there are no problems, but we have to get it right.”
