Ipswich Town 3-0 MK Dons - Defeat again for MK Dons

MK Dons take on Ipswich Town in League One at Portman Road
Get the latest from the game here.
Ipswich Town 3-0 MK Dons - FULL TIME
Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:59
FULL TIME: Ipswich Town 3-0 MK Dons
MKDons A really bad day at the office for Dons. Chasing from the fifth minute, they never looked like coming close to getting back into it really. The second half was a cruise for the hosts.
Goals from Burns, Harness and Chaplin ensure Dons remain pointless from the first three games this season.
86 mins: Dons make another change
Darragh Burns replaces Matt Dennis.
The game is being played at walking pace now, both sides would quite happily take the final whistle
68 mins: Another drinks break
Another drinks break. This time, MK Dons will be pleased with the timing of it to try and shake off the momentum Ipswich are building up.
23,045 here today - 532 away
67 mins: Double change for Dons
Daniel Oyegoke and Louie Barry are making way here for Zak Jules and Dan Kemp.
60 mins: GOAL - Ipswich wrap it up
All too easy again for Ipswich and in particular Donacien who skips past two challenges in the penalty area and pulls it back to Conor Chaplin to routinely finish past Jamie Cumming from just outside the six yard box.
It’s 3-0 Ipswich Town, surely no way back for MK Dons now.
58 mins: No chance in fortunes
Keeper Walton is up on halfway, he tries to clip it into danger but hits it straight at Robson, whose touch lets him down and Ipswich attack to win a corner, which results in nothing. What a messy period.
The change in shape hasn’t brought about much change in fortune for MK Dons so far, it’s still very much Ipswich on top
Second half
Conor Grant coming off, Henry Lawrence coming on. It looks like a switch to a back three for this second half.
Dons get the game underway
HALF TIME: Ipswich Town 2-0 MK Dons
A poor 45 minutes from Dons. Trailing to an early goal, they got a little foot in the door, but the drinks break stunted their momentum, and five mins later they were 2-0 down. Struggling to pass, pick out red shirts, it’s as bad as they’ve been this season.
36 mins: Dons squander their best chance
MK Dons should have one back. Dennis capitalises on a rare Ipswich mistake, he gets clear, pulls it back for Smith who then feeds Barry but he strays offside. Disappointing.
28 mins: GOAL - Harness double’s Ipswich’s lead
Johnson gives it away in midfield, Burns forces the save from Cumming but he can only parry it into the path of Harness who gets enough on it when challenged by O’Hora to put it into the net
MK Dons in real trouble now as they trail 2-0