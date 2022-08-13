Ipswich Town vs MK Dons - form, odds and stats

Draws tend to be the order of the day when MK Dons and Ipswich Town meet but both will be eager to stop that when they play at Portman Road on Saturday.

The last four games between the sides have ended honours even, and five of eight matches have been all square at the full-time whistle, though the Tractor Boys have claimed three wins, while Dons are still looking for their first.

Kieran McKenna’s side have picked up four points at the start of this season, drawing 1-1 with Bolton at Portman Road on opening day before beating Forest Green 2-1 at The New Lawn last Saturday.

And since then, they have bolstered things at the back by bringing in former MK Dons defender Richard Keogh from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee.

Liam Manning is likely to be without Will Grigg and Nathan Holland for the game after the pair limped out against Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday. They join long-term absentees Mo Eisa, Daniel Harvie, Tennai Watson and Josh McEachran

Dons have taken more than 1,000 fans to their last six away games but have only been allocated 564 tickets for the game.

Referee Carl Brook takes charge of the game. In his first two games he has booked eight players, and last took charge of Dons’ 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury last October. Garry Maskell and Joseph Stokes will run the lines, with Fourth Official Damith Bandara.