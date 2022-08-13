Ipswich Town vs MK Dons - Live from Portman Road

MK Dons take on Ipswich Town in League One at Portman Road
Ipswich Town vs MK Dons - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 13:51
Celebrating one year of Liam Manning at MK Dons
This time last year, we were all talking about little-known coach Liam Manning taking over at the helm at Stadium MK.
Fast forward a year, and although he said it feels like it’s been a decade since he took over, Manning is still enjoying himself in charge at MK Dons.
A familiar face in the Ipswich line-up
Richard Keogh, who spent a brief period at MK Dons before being sold to Huddersfield in January 2021, has signed for Ipswich Town - the club he started his career at.
He even played alongside Liam Manning in the Tractor Boys’ academy as a teenager
Liam Manning on Ipswich Town
Last year was so early on in my time back in England, and it was a nice occasion but there has been a lot of change at the club since then. I have really good memories at what is a terrific football club. But I'm not going back there to enjoy it, I'm going there to win a game.
How many changes do we expect this afternoon?
After making seven changes to his side on Tuesday night for the Carabao Cup, we’ve predicted how Dons might line-up this afternoon
After making seven changes to his side for the Carabao Cup win over Sutton United on Tuesday night, Liam Manning is likely to revert to a more recognised first-team for the trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday
Form, odds and stats
Draws have been the order of the day when MK Dons and Ipswich have met in the past - each of the last four games have been all square. Find out a bit more about today’s game here
