Irish pair linked with a move away from MK Dons back to their homeland

Duo Dawson Devoy and Darragh Burns have been linked with moved back to the League of Ireland after 18 months at MK Dons.
While Devoy, 22, has been a regular since signing from Bohemians in the summer of 2022, making 56 appearances, Burns meanwhile has struggled to make the same impact. With just 24 appearances to his name during the same period, 21-year-old Burns has played less than a third of the minutes of his countryman Devoy.
The arrival of Mike Williamson at the helm at Stadium MK in October means Dons are heading into the January transfer window with a new list of targets to suit his image of the club going forwards, and with Dons already carrying a large squad, is likely to want to trim numbers before the month is out.
According to the Irish Independent, both Devoy and Burns are attracting attention from their home land about a possible return on loan. The League of Ireland season came to an end last month, running from February until November.