“It came off his shin!”: Manning praises O’Hora after Morecambe strike

Warren O’Hora’s clinical and deft finish to open the scoring against Morecambe on Tuesday night was a sign of how much he has improved, according to Liam Manning.

The Irishman’s controlled volley picked out the bottom corner after 17 minutes at Stadium MK, his fifth goal for the club since joining in 2020.

While Manning joked his volley flew in off his shin, he heaped praise on O’Hora for the manner in which he has improved since he took over at the club last season.

“I think it came off his shin!” he joked. “It was a terrific goal from Woz from a set piece, and he doesn't get many so it was great to see him score. It was a terrific finish.

“He has really improved technically, with his footwork. Over the last 18 months, he's put himself in a really good spot, not just in terms of his leadership and character, but his composure in possession. He's so clean with the basics, and that's what was required for the goal.”