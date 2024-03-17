"It could have ended 6-6": Crewe boss on defeat to MK Dons

Dan Kemp

Crewe boss Lee Bell thought it could have finished 6-6 at Stadium MK rather than 3-1 to MK Dons on Saturday.

Michael Kelly made a handful of great saves in the Dons net, as did opposite number Tom Booth to prevent Dons from further extending their advantage.

With Crewe registering 15 shots on goal to Dons' 14, Bell felt his side were the better for much of the game, particularly in the second-half - when Dons were already 3-1 up - but that the game could have ended up resembling a rugby score come the end.

"It could have been 6-6," said Bell. "We have to be much more clinical in the final third. They had chances too, but if the game is closer, we wouldn't have been as open to allow them those chances.

"Not many teams have come here since Mike took over and have had the better of the chances, and got in behind.

"We tried to be positive in the second-half, but the first-half has cost us. For large parts, I thought we were the better team, the more attacking team."

The defeat means Crewe lost touch with the automatic promotion fighters, and are now three points adrift of Stockport, Wrexham and Dons.