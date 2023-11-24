The winger has not had many first-team opportunities this season

Darragh Burns

Dawson Devoy admitted it has been a difficult time for compatriot Darragh Burns since he made the move to MK Dons last summer.

The Irish pair joined in the summer of 2022, and while Devoy has racked up more than 50 appearances since making the move, Burns' opportunities have been limited. In fact, his first appearance of the season on Tuesday night was also Burns' first since February 25.

Burns and Devoy are close friends off the field, and Devoy said he was delighted for his compatriot to grasp his opportunity against Northampton Town, not only putting in a strong performance but also grabbing a goal.

"I was delighted for Darragh," said Devoy. "He works hard in training every day. It hasn't been easy for him since he got here. But I was really happy, and hopefully he can kick on now.

"He knows I'm always there for him, but he never sacks it off, he's always giving 100 per cent and that showed. He got a chance on Tuesday night, he played well and scored a really good goal."

As well as seeing his friend score, Devoy netted only his second goal for the club on Tuesday night as well - and some strike it was too: WATCH IT HERE

Adding goals to his game is something the 22-year-old is keen to do, especially after seeing his effort fly in against Northampton.

He said: "It came out of the sky and once I got it down, there was one thing on my mind - hit it! I was happy enough it went in.