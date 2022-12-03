Liam Manning had referee Lee Swabey in his crosshairs after his side’s 1-1 draw with Burton Albion on Saturday.

The referee drew the ire of the MK Dons boss after a decision not to send off the Brewers’ Tyler Oyango after booting Nathan Holland to earn a first booking, and then Dawson Devoy just moments later, letting him off with just a word.

The visitors appeared more than content to try to defend their one-goal lead too, which was handed to them via Dons’ eighth conceded penalty of the season, Victor Adeboyejo converting on 29 minutes.

Bradley Johnson headed in an equaliser for Dons with seven minutes to go, but with only five minutes of stoppage time added at the end, despite Burton’s game management for the final hour, Manning was left scratching his head at the level of officiating once more.

“We were the victims of refereeing again,” he said afterwards. “It leaves you scratching your head and wondering what's going on - whether it's the time added on or the blatant red card.

“And it's the eighth penalty given against us. On the video, it looks like he's clipped him and he's gone down, but Louie (Barry) has been clipped and doesn't go down.

“I knew the ref wouldn't book the keeper until the 90th minute, even though he'd been time wasting since the 30th. They spoke to us in the summer about stamping it out, but here we are still talking about it.

“I'll shoulder the responsibility for the team, but when there are so many decisions out of your control, it's really frustrating.”

Tyler Onyango was lucky to remain on the pitch after two reckless challenges in a matter of minutes put him on his final warning

On the decision to allow Onyango to remain on the field - albeit for a matter of seconds before Burton boss Dino Maamria substituted him - Manning added: “I don't know how it's not a red card. If it's not dangerous and reckless, volleying someone in the air when they're running away from you, I don't know what is.